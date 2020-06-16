Robert Norton died unexpectedly on March 17, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Rob was born on Jan. 29, 1961, and was 59 years of age at the time of his passing. A committal service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. A public memorial service will be held and announced at a later date when health restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kristen “Kris” Wayne Metzker, age 46, a resident of Arlington, Ore., died May 31, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed graveside service was held June 13.
David Erickson Calvin, age 82, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., died on June 3, 2020. At David’s request, there are no services planned. Spencer, Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
Dorothy Lucille Starr died on June 5, 2020, at Columbia Basin Care Center in The Dalles, Ore. She was born Oct. 10, 1946, and was 73 at the time of her passing. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Suzann Adele Alsup, age 89, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., died on June 6, 2020. Private services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charles Lee Melvin, age 86, a resident of Maupin, Ore., died on June 7, 2020. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Kelly Cemetery, Old Wapinita Road, Maupin. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Duane Edward Howell, age 76, a resident of Mosier, Ore., died on June 8, 2020. A family directed celebration of life with Navy Honors and Bishop Corey officiating was held June 13. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Alberta Burton died on June 8, 2020, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Alberta was born on Feb. 18, 1929, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard G. “Rick” Wigginton died on June 13, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Rick was born on June 25, 1959, and was 60 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Debra Lee Luth, age 67, resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away June 12, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday June 19 at 1211 E. 12th St., The Dalles, Ore. The family is accepting donations to cover funeral expenses. Donations may be submitted to Rivermark credit union.
Larry B. Green died on June 12, 2020, in Tillamook, Ore. He was born March 8, 1939, in Hood River, Ore. There is no service scheduled.