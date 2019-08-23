Jack Friberg
John “Jack” W. Friberg passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by family in Parkdale, Ore. Jack, born Jan. 12, 1943, was 76 years of age at the time of his passing.
A private family committal service will be held at the Rural Glen Cemetery in Hubbardston, Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rainer Kronfoth
Rainer Wilhelm Kronfoth passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, near Cascade Locks, Ore., while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail with his wife. Rainer was born on Nov. 5, 1953, in Stralsund, Germany. He was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
May Klantchnek
Anna May Klantchnek passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. May was born on Oct. 21, 1925, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Schumacher
John Schumacher passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles, Ore.
John was born on Nov. 12, 1940, and was 78 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Koch
James E. Koch passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. James was born on Nov. 27, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.