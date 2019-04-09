Barbara E. Atchison, age 88, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at a local hospital April 4, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Gilbert Goss
Gilbert “Buck” Marvin Goss passed away on April 6, 2019, at his home in Parkdale, Ore. Gilbert was born on April 18, 1933, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hubert “Hugh” Garrabrant passed away on March 30, 2019, in King City, Ore. Hugh was born on Jan. 1, 1932, and was 87 years old at the time of his passing. Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements (dvfuneralhome.com).
