Sandi Chamberlain
Sandi Diana Chamberlain passed away on June 30, 2019, at her home in Tygh Valley, Ore., surrounded by family after a battle with lung cancer. She was born Jan. 30, 1945, and was 74 at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time and friends are encouraged to visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to read her complete life story. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore.
