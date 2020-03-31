Raymond Kulper
Raymond Kulper passed away on March 28, 2020, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Raymond was born on Nov. 10, 1940, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Anita McNamar
Anita McNamar passed away on March 29, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Anita was born on April 25, 1940, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ofisa Va’a
Ofisa Va’a, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 27, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Wendy Martin
Wendy Lauren Martin, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Linda Chaney
Linda Marie Chaney, age 56, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away March 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Ole Turnbow
Alleck “Ole” Turnbow, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Charles Atchley
Charles Atchley, age 60, a resident of Klickitat, Wash., passed away March 27, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.