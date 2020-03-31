Raymond Kulper

Raymond Kulper passed away on March 28, 2020, at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Raymond was born on Nov. 10, 1940, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Anita McNamar

Anita McNamar passed away on March 29, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Anita was born on April 25, 1940, and was 79 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ofisa Va’a

Ofisa Va’a, age 64, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 27, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Wendy Martin

Wendy Lauren Martin, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 28, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Linda Chaney

Linda Marie Chaney, age 56, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away March 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Ole Turnbow

Alleck “Ole” Turnbow, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away March 29, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Charles Atchley

Charles Atchley, age 60, a resident of Klickitat, Wash., passed away March 27, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.