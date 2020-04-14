Lagi Levu, 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died March 5, 2020, at home with her family. She will be laid to rest in a private committal with her beloved husband Sitae. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date; that information will be on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once scheduled.
Holly Elizabeth Riggs, 49, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home with her family in attendance April 6, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date; that information will be on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once scheduled.
Nadine Viola Good passed away on April 6, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Nadine was born on March 6, 1933, and was 87 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lee Duane Tobie, age 54, residence unknown, passed away April 9, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Carl E. Benson, age 70, a resident of Rufus, Ore., passed away April 13, 2020. Services will be held in Coos Bay, Ore., at a later date; information will be on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
James “Jim” Richard Cutlip passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Jim was born on April 1, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. A private committal of Jim’s urn was held at Willamette National Cemetery of Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center , Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.