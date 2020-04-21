Clifford William Benshoof, 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 13, 2020. There are no services planned at this time. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Katherine “Lisa” Annala died on April 13, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Lisa was born on June 29, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Leon Willoughby died on April 14, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Leon was born on Dec. 26, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Murray Gordon Fretz died on April 15, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Murray was born on April 17, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.