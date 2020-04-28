Paul E. Ferguson, 53, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on April 16, 2020. A private family service was held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jean M. Hampton, 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home on April 21, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marie G. Minnick, 92, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on April 21, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
George Thomas “Tom” Jordan
died on April 23, 2020, at home. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, and was 85 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
Audrey O. Knapp
died on April 24, 2020, at her home at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Audrey was born on May 3, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
Nadine Erickson, age 90, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home on April 23, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jack L. Wallace, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at home April 22, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Vaughna Clarke
died on April 26, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Vaughna was born on April 17, 1937, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
W. Boyd Jacobsen, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Bobby Begay, age 51, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 24, 2020. Burial was April 27 at Pine Creek Cemetery, Roosevelt, Wash.