Ellen Franklin
Ellen J. Franklin passed away on April 20, 2019, at Ashley Manor in Hood River, Ore. Ellen was born on Dec. 19, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River.Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shawn Conner
Kathryn Christine “Shawn” Conner passed away on April 18, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Shawn was born on Oct. 10, 1966, and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Doris Harries
Doris Harries passed away on March 22, 2019, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore. Doris was born on Dec. 27, 1925, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Elizabeth Holdridge
Elizabeth Ann Holdridge passed away on April 22, 2019, at a care center in Gresham, Ore. Elizabeth was born on Dec. 20, 1932, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Tim Buchanan
Tim Buchanan passed away on April 22, 2019, at a care center in Gresham, Oregon. Tim was born on Oct. 7, 1949 and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Robert Theroux
Robert Dale Theroux, age 82, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away at home April 16, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Betty Marvel
Betty Marie Marvel, age 89, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away at home on April 17, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Daniel Vasquez Rodriguez
Daniel Vasquez Rodriguez passed away on March 20, 2019, surrounded by family in White Salmon, Wash. Daniel was born on Dec. 13, 1937, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.