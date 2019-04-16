Joseph Grossman
Joseph Charles Grossman passed away on April 11, 2019, at Hawks Ridge Senior Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Joseph was born on Dec. 9, 1939, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Richard Buchikos
Richard Buchikos passed away on April 12, 2019, at his home in Mt. Hood-Parkdale, Ore. Richard was born on Dec. 19, 1951, and was 67 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Odessa Betty
Odessa Betty, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 9, 2019, at her home. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Mark Ross
Mark Dickenson Ross, age 66, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away April 13, 2019, at a local care facility. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Tom Gibbons
Tom R. Gibbons passed away on April 13, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Tom was born on June 26, 1946, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Lester Troeh
Lester Troeh passed away on April 14, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Lester was born on Oct. 1, 1932, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wesley Wilcox
Wesley Wilcox passed away on April 12, 2019, at The Dalles Health & Rehabilitation Center in The Dalles, Ore. Wesley was born on Aug. 13, 1943, and was 75 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
