James Corsale
James Ernest Corsale passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, at Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. James was born on July 30, 1922, and was 97 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gregor Hartley
Gregor Stephen Hartley passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Gregor was born on Sept. 23, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Carol Sutton
Carol Ann Sutton passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Carol was born on April 29, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Nancy Garcia
Nancy M. Garcia passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, at home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Nancy was born on July 31, 1990, and was 29 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Nancy M. Garcia falleció en su casa el 24 de agosto del 2019 en Cascade Locks, Ore. Nancy nació el 31 de julio de 1990 y tenía 29 años cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.