JoAnn Scott

JoAnn Gail Scott, age 71, a previous resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Hazel Johnson

Hazel Mary Johnson, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Michael Duvall

Michael Anthony Duvall, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at his home Aug. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Kenneth Woodward

Kenneth Woodward, age 91, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at a local hospital.  Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

