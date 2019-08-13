JoAnn Scott
JoAnn Gail Scott, age 71, a previous resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Hazel Johnson
Hazel Mary Johnson, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 6, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Michael Duvall
Michael Anthony Duvall, age 60, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at his home Aug. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Kenneth Woodward
Kenneth Woodward, age 91, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Aug. 6, 2019, at a local hospital. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.