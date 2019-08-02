Richard Spielman

Richard “Barney” Spielman passed away with family by his side July 31, 2019, at Providence Down Manor of Hood River, Ore. Barney was born on Dec. 22, 1945, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Laurence Crane

Laurence J. Crane passed away on July 30, 2019, at his home in Odell, Ore.

Laurence was born on Feb. 6, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family

