Robert Worth
Robert L. Worth passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Robert was born on Aug. 5, 1932, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Barbara Hunt
Barbara Ann Hunt, age 51, a resident of Dufur, Ore., passed away July 30, 2019, near Tygh Valley, Ore.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.