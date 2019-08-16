Virg Choate
Virgil Lewis “Virg” Choate passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Virgil was born on March 5, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ralph Parsons
Ralph Edward Parsons passed away on Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Ralph was born on July 18, 1959, and was 60 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.