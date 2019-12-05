Boyd Sigsbee
Boyd Gilbert Sigsbee, age 87, a resident of Dallesport, Wash., passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Services will be held at a later date.
Cheryle Mathias
Cheryle Lynn Mathias passed away on Nov. 30, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Cheryle was born on Oct. 23, 1948, and was 71 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel Erickson
Daniel Erickson passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Daniel was born on June 20, 1951, and was 68 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Edwin Coburn Jr.
Edwin Earl Coburn Jr., age 84, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away Nov. 29, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Services will be held in the spring.
Joann Laraway
Joann Laraway passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Joann was born on June 14, 1943, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.