Donald Flowers
Donald David Flowers, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 7, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A celebration of life will take place in the spring and details will be published on Spencer, Libby & Powell website.
Phillip Brady
Phillip Brady passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, at home in Hood River, Ore. Phillip was born on April 7, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.