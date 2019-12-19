Heidi Kinsey
Heidi Ellen Kinsey, age 75, a resident of Mosier, Ore., passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gabe Paulk
Gabe Willis Paulk passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Gabe was born on July 25, 1928, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.