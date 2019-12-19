Heidi Kinsey

Heidi Ellen Kinsey, age 75, a resident of Mosier, Ore., passed away Dec. 10, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Gabe Paulk

Gabe Willis Paulk passed away on Dec. 17, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore.  Gabe was born on July 25, 1928, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing.  Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.