Mary Eatwell
Mary A. Eatwell passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at Columbia Basin Care in The Dalles, Ore. Mary was born on Jan. 16, 1945, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
David Childs
A. David Childs, age 96, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence in The Dalles, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.