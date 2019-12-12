Philip Brady III
Philip “Phil” Lawrence Brady III of Hood River, Ore., passed away Dec. 8, 2019, at home. He was born on April 7, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Rust
Charles Henry Rust passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, in Maupin, Ore. He was born on May 27, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Roger Person
Roger I. Person passed away on Dec. 11, 2019, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born on May 11, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.