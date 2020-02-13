Barbara Jeffries
Barbara Sue Jeffries, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 10, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Services will be held at a later date, and details will be available on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Ed Thomas
Edwin “Ed” Thomas passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Ed was born on Aug. 9, 1933, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charlotte Salinas
Charlotte Ann Salinas, age 57, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 9, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.