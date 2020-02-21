Bernhilde Eaton
Bernhilde Eaton, age 78, a resident of Rufus, Ore., passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending and will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Mary Borges
Mary Margaret Borges, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 15, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Alfred Atkisson
Alfred R. Atkisson, age 69, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away Feb. 9, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Steve Tidwell
Steve Tidwell, age 69, a resident of Bend, Ore., passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending and will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Frances Little
Frances Lee Little passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Frances was born on Sept. 21, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.