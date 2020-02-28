Bob Tittle

Robert “Bob” L. Tittle passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by family in Cascade Locks, Ore. Bob was born on Nov. 8, 1942, and was 77 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Cory Johnston

Dr. Cory Johnston, born Feb. 25, 1973, died tragically while climbing Mount Hood on Feb. 25, 2020 (his 47th birthday). Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

