Gloria Kennedy
Gloria Kennedy passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, at Adventist Health Portland in Portland, Ore. Gloria was born on April 16, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River,. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Athalie Lage
Mary “Athalie” Lage passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Athalie was born on Dec. 27, 1916, and was 103 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virginia Deal
Virginia Mary Deal, age 94, resident of Grants Pass, Ore., passed away in The Dalles, Ore., Feb. 15, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Private services will be held.
Harold Anderson
Harold Anderson passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Harold was born on Sept. 13, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.