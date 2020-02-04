Jeanine Wehr Jones
Jeanine Beryl Wehr Jones passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Jeanine was born on June 4, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wayne Annala
Wayne C. Annala passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Wayne was born on Nov. 2, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Betty Murray
Betty J. Murray passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on Sept. 7, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Deirdre Titmus
Deirdre D. Titmus, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 30, 2020. A private viewing was held with services pending; information will be published on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Daniel Mauser
Daniel Clifford Mauser, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 2, 2020. Services with military honors will be held at a later date; details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once they become available.