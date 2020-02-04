Jeanine Wehr Jones

Jeanine Beryl Wehr Jones passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Jeanine was born on June 4, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Wayne Annala

Wayne C. Annala passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Wayne was born on Nov. 2, 1932, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Betty Murray

Betty J. Murray passed away on Feb. 2,  2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Betty was born on Sept. 7, 1929, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Deirdre Titmus

Deirdre D. Titmus, age 62, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 30, 2020.  A private viewing was held with services pending; information will be published on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Daniel Mauser

Daniel Clifford Mauser, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 2, 2020. Services with military honors will be held at a later date; details will be posted on Spencer, Libby & Powell website once they become available.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.