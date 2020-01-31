Gary Pierce

Gary Wayne Pierce, age 74, a resident of White Salmon, Wash., passed away Jan. 23, 2020. Private family services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Bryan Snell

Bryan Edward Snell, passed away at his home in North Bonneville, Wash., on Jan. 22, 2020. He was born May 6, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

