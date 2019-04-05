Robert Olson
Robert H. Olson passed away on March 29, 2019, at his home in Cook, Wash. Robert was born on March 15, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donnell Smith Jr.
Donnell Jefferson Smith Jr. passed away on April 1, 2019, at home in The Dalles, Ore. Donnell was born on March 31, 1923, and was 96 years of age at the time of his passing Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
