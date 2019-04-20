Kenneth Haley
Kenneth “Ken” Haley passed away on April 15, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Ken was born on Jan. 31, 1943, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Homer Elam
Homer David Elam, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home April 13, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Velma James
Velma Irene James passed away on April 18, 2019 at home in Hood River, Ore. Velma was born on Dec. 6, 1919 and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Kathryn Conner
Kathryn Christine Conner passed away on April 18, 2019 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Oregon. Kathryn was born on Oct. 10, 1966 and was 52 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
