Peggy Melton
Peggy Lou Melton passed away on Aug. 27, 2019 at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Peggy was born on July 4, 1934 and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, OR, 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Mike Sleeth
Michael “Mike” Roscoe Sleeth, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Aug. 24, 2019. A private burial is planned, and a family directed celebration of life will held at a later date. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Marie Williamson
Marie Josephine Williamson passed away on Aug. 27, 2019, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. Marie was born on Feb. 8, 1921, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.