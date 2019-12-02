Charles Zeigler
Charles Theodore Zeigler passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Charles was born on Nov. 2, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jim Oates
Jimmie “Jim” Howard Oates passed away Nov. 29, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Jim was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Hood River. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hermelinda De Leon Gamboa
Hermelinda De Leon Gamboa passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Hermelinda was born on Nov. 6, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Hermelinda De Leon Gamboa falleció en su casa rodeada de su familia el 26 de noviembre del 2019 en Hood River, Ore. Hermelinda nació el 6 de Noviembere de 1931 y tenía 88 años de edad cuando falleció.Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Joann Laraway
Joann Laraway passed away on Dec. 1, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Joann was born on June 14, 1943, and was 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Judith Norman
Judith Carithers Norman, age 87, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away Nov. 26, 2019. There will be no services. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
