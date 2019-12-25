Becky Iremonger
Rebecca “Becky” Mae Iremonger passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Becky was born on May 3, 1958, and was 61 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending, with burial in Klamath Falls, Ore., and a celebration of life in Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Patti Pratt
Patricia “Patti” Ann Pratt passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Patti was born on March 29, 1942, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ida Marsh
Ida C. Marsh passed away on Dec. 22, 2019, at The Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore. Ida was born on May 17, 1924, and was 95 years of age at the time of her passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.