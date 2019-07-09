LaVern Treichel
LaVern Hazel Treichel passed away on July 3, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. She was born July 1, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ollie Herman
Ollie Herman passed away on July 6, 2019, at her home in Mosier, Ore. Ollie was born on April 20, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ronald Cumiford
Ronald Cumiford passed away on July 7, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Ronald was born on May 8, 1939, and was 80 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
