Barbara Watkins
Barbara Jean Watkins, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home, June 22, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Donna Sanders
Donna Mae Sanders, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, passed away June 13, 2019 at a local care facility. No services are planned at this time. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Allen Van Leaf
Allen Van Leaf, age 68, a resident of Portland, Ore., passed away in a hospital. No services are planned at this time. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.