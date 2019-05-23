James Bell

James Metcalf Bell passed away on May 23, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. James was born on Dec. 23, 1930, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

John Merz

John A. Merz Jr., “Scooter,” passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Seattle Veterans Medical Center.

John was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Woodland, Wash. He was 78 years old at the time of his passing. An obituary will follow.

Tabatha Lloyd

Tabatha Lynn Lloyd, age 45, a resident of Boring, Ore., and  formerly of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 20, 2019, at a local hospital.

Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Lucile Torgerson

Edith “Lucile” Torgerson, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 21, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

