James Bell
James Metcalf Bell passed away on May 23, 2019, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. James was born on Dec. 23, 1930, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
John Merz
John A. Merz Jr., “Scooter,” passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Seattle Veterans Medical Center.
John was born Feb. 15, 1941, in Woodland, Wash. He was 78 years old at the time of his passing. An obituary will follow.
Tabatha Lloyd
Tabatha Lynn Lloyd, age 45, a resident of Boring, Ore., and formerly of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 20, 2019, at a local hospital.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Lucile Torgerson
Edith “Lucile” Torgerson, age 91, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 21, 2019. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.