Linda Myers
Linda Kay Myers passed away on April 30, 2019, at Skyline Hospital, in White Salmon, Wash. Linda was born on Dec. 29, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Andy Preston
Andrew “Andy” Brett Preston died unexpectedly on April 23, 2019, at his home in Portland, Ore. Andy was born on Jan. 13, 1983, and was 36 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending at this time; visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note or photos for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore.
Henry Severinsen
Henry Joseph Severinsen passed away on April 27, 2019, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Henry was born on March 19, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. A time to greet with family and view was held May 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
