Carl Blount

Carl Mark Blount, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in The Dalles.

Services are pending. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Ruth Smiley

Ruth Smiley passed away on Nov. 2, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Ruth was born on Oct. 29, 1925, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Mookee Taft

Maria (Mookee) Taft passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at her home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Mookee was born on Oct. 29, 1933, and was 86 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ward Miles

Ward Miles passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

