Helen Ranstrom
Helen L. Ranstrom passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Helen was born on Jan. 28, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donald Matthews
Donald Matthews passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Donald was born on Feb. 9, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Annette Mays
Annette G. Mays passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at Oregon’s Veteran Home in The Dalles, Ore. Annette was born on Nov. 6, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.