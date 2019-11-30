Susan Smith

Susan J. Smith passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of  87. Susan was born in 1933. No services have yet been planned.

Donald Matthews

Donald Matthews passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Donald was born on Feb. 9, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

