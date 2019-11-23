Lawrence Bordner III
Lawrence Merrill Bordner III, age 71, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Nov. 17, 2019 at the Oregon Veterans Home. Services are pending. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Lawrence Merrill Bordner III, age 71, a resident of Goldendale, Wash., passed away Nov. 17, 2019 at the Oregon Veterans Home. Services are pending. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Myrtle Jacobs
Myrtle May Conn Jacobs, age 55, a resident of Grass Valley, Ore., passed away Nov. 17, 2019. There are no services planned at this time; service information will be update and published on Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once plans have been finalized. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty Jean Koder
Betty Jean Koder passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at her home in The Dalles, Ore. She was born April 25, 1944 and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Ore. 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wanda Fisher
Wanda Jean Fisher, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 20, 2019. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Paul McKelvey Fisher at Willamette National Cemetery in a private service. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Betty Jean Koder passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at her home in The Dalles, Ore. She was born April 25, 1944 and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel 204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Ore. 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Wanda Fisher
Wanda Jean Fisher, age 93, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 20, 2019. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Paul McKelvey Fisher at Willamette National Cemetery in a private service. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.