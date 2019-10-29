Donald McLemore

Donald R. McLemore passed away on Oct. 26, 2019, at his home in Mill A, Wash. Donald was born on Oct. 18, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Robert Dickinson

Robert Dickinson passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Robert was born on Aug. 7, 1965, and was 54 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Shirley Combs

Shirley Mae Combs passed away on Oct. 25, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Shirley was born on Jan. 5, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Douglas McAllister

Douglas A. McAllister, age 76, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are pending and are under the care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.

