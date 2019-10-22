Doris Castañares
Doris Jane Castañares passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Doris was born on May 25, 1921, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Charles Hough
Charles Frederick Hough, age 89, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Oct. 11, 2019. A private graveside service is planned. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.