Candy Fischer
Candy Aileen Fischer passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. She was born on March 6, 1956 in Kansas City, Kan.
Herman Neuberger
Herman “Herm” Joseph Neuberger passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Herman was born on June 16, 1924, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sheila Ross
Sheila Ross passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Sheila was born on May 3, 1950. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Curtis Holmstrom
Curtis Glen Holmstrom passed away on Sept. 20, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Curtis was born on Sept. 8, 1928, and was 91 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marguerite Taylor-Thompson
Marguerite Taylor-Thompson passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, at her home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Marguerite was born on April 4, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.