Rosemarie Campbell
Rosemarie Campbell passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, in Cascade Locks, Ore. Rosemarie was born on Nov. 18, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Erma Blackwell
Erma Blackwell passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Erma was born on May 8, 1926, and was 93 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jaime Pacheco Bello
Jaime Pacheco Bello passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. Jaime was born on Sept. 2, 1956, and was 63 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Jaime Pacheco Bello falleció en Providence Hood River Memorial Hopital el 5 de septiembre del 2019 en Hood River, Oregon. Jaime nació el 2 de septiembre de 1956 y tenía 63 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.
Daniel Battenfeld
Daniel Battenfeld passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, at home in Parkdale, Ore. Dan was born on Dec. 27, 1962, and was 56 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Norma Shelton
Norma Ernestine Shelton, 81, passed away in Hood River, Ore., on Aug. 28, 2019. Gardner Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Kathleen Butler
Kathleen Marie Butler, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Aug. 29, 2019, at home. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
LaRoi Robertson
LaRoi Leon Robertson, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility Aug. 30, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
