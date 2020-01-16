Brenda Von Stockhausen
Brenda Von Stockhausen passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Brenda was born on Nov. 26, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sherry Holliday
Sherry A. Holliday, age 75, a resident of Maupin, Ore., passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Phillip McCullough
Phillip McCullough, age 73, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away Jan. 14, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Jacob Veldhuisen
Jacob Veldhuisen passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Jacob was born on Oct. 27, 1930 and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Agustin Garcia Muñoz
Agustin Garcia Muñoz passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 16, 2020, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Agustin was born on Aug. 28, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Agustin Garcia Muñoz falleció rodeado de su familia el 16 de enero del 2020 en Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Agustin nació el 28 de Agosto de 1938 y tenía 81 años de edad cuando falleció. Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.