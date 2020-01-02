George Williams
George Lee Williams passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Lee was born Aug. 23, 1953, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gary Krutsinger
Gary L. Krutsinger, age 58, a former resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in Portland on Dec. 30, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Marjorie Hein
Marjorie Hein, age 84, a resident of Rufus, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on Dec. 30, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sanders George
Sanders George, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 1, 2020.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
John Proctor
John Proctor passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore.
John was born on Sept. 29, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.