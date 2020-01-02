George Williams

George Lee Williams passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Lee was born Aug. 23, 1953, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Gary Krutsinger

Gary L. Krutsinger, age 58, a  former resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away in Portland on Dec. 30, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Marjorie Hein

Marjorie Hein, age 84, a resident of Rufus, Ore., passed away at a local hospital on Dec. 30, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Sanders George

Sanders George, age 78, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 1, 2020.

Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

John Proctor

John Proctor passed away on Dec. 27, 2019, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore.

John was born on Sept. 29, 1938, and was 81 years of age at the time of his passing.  Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.