Naomi Sullivan
Naomi E. Sullivan, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home Jan. 6, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Norah King
Norah Olga King passed away Jan. 9, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Norah was born on May 24, 1961, and was 58 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending and will be announced soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sarah Smith
Sarah Jane Smith passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. Sarah was born on June 22, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Sherrel Rathwick
Sherrel L. Rathwick, age 69, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Dec. 31, 2019. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Clifford Ashley
Clifford Dee Ashley, age 57, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away on Jan. 2, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.