Richard Hamilton

Richard M. Hamilton, age 95, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home on Jan. 7, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Dennis Carter

Dennis Carter passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Dennis was born on March 30, 1950, and was 69 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Larry Smith

Larry Smith, age 76, a resident of Antelope, Ore., passed away at home Jan. 9, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Donna Okimoto

Donna Joy Okimoto passed away Dec. 21, 2019, in Portland, Ore., following a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 15, 1950, in Parkdale, Ore.

