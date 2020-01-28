Ronald Reynier Sr.
Ronald Herbert Reynier Sr. passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at Brookside Manor of Hood River, Ore. Ronald was born on Dec. 4, 1924, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Maurice Mallonee
Maurice Odeal Mallonee, age 96, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 23, 2020. The family is planning services to be held at a later date; information will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell Website once plans are finalized.
Karen Slaughter
Karen E. Slaughter, age 83, resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Private family services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Gary Pierce
Gary Wayne Pierce, age 74, a resident of White Salmon, Wash., passed away Jan. 23, 2020. Private family services will be held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.