Steve Frazier
Alan Steve Frazier passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Steve was born on Aug. 8, 1954, and was 65 years of age at the time of his passing. Donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses; call Anderson’s Tribute Center at 541- 386-1000. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Al Guignard
Alfred “Al” Stephen Guignard passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Al was born on March 13, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Shirley Andres
Shirley Ann Andres passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Shirley was born on Jan. 8, 1935, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Phillip McCullough
Phillip M. McCullough, age 73, a resident of Moro, Ore., passed away Jan. 15, 2020. Services are pending, and will be published on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once it is finalized.