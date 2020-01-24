Yvonne Bokovoy
Yvonne M. Bokovoy passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Yvonne was born on Dec. 30, 1941, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Janine Wilson
Janine Marie Wilson, age 70, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 20, 2020. Service details are pending and will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once they are finalized.
Eugene Wright
Eugene F. Wright passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. He was born on Aug. 2, 1932. Services will be announced at a later date.